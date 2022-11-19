KlayUniverse Price Reaches $0.0921 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1,603.25 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09688898 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,525.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

