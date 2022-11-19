KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
KLX Energy Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLXE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
Further Reading
