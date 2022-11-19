KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.