Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 85.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

