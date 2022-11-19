Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $357,977.31

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $357,977.31 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00088365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,828,978 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

