Konnect (KCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,149.42

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $54,149.42 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

