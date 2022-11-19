Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

