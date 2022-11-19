Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $84,480.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 260,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 247,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 800.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 172,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.