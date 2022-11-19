KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00043267 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $710.52 million and approximately $690,407.41 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

