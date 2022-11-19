Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0213 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $63.96 million and $527,262.89 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.46 or 0.08022064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.00 or 0.29662406 BTC.

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

