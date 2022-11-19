LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
LCI Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
LCII opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $163.33.
Institutional Trading of LCI Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. DA Davidson lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
LCI Industries Company Profile
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LCI Industries (LCII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.