LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

LCII opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCII. DA Davidson lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

