LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €63.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($65.05) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($84.54) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.1 %

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €63.34 ($65.30) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($101.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.14.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.