Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGGNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legal & General Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

