LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $2.57 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.80 or 0.08085620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569747 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.29677206 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

