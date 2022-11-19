Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

