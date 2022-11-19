Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $284,639.67 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $284,639.67 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,193.68 or 0.07168128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,748,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,746,269.53497847 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,171.91888545 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $962,868.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

