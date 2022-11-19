Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Linde worth $724,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

