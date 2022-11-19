Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.41.
Lion Electric Price Performance
NYSE LEV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.