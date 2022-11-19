Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.41.

NYSE LEV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

