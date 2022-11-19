Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.44 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $111.44 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005420 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,028,819 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

