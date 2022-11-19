Locus Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $63.42 million and $1.73 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

