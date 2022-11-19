Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 376,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,332,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.