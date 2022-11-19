Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

