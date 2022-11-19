Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $209.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.51.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

