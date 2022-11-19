Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.89 billion.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.35.

NYSE LOW opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

