LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

