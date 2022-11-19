LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LTC Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.