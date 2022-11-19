Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at BTIG Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.92.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
LUCD stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Diagnostics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.