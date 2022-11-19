Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,405,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $36,573,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

