Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of M opened at $22.23 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

