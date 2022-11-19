Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

M stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,485,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

