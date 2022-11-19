Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 65.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

