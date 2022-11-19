Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMP opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

