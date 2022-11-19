Magic Internet Money Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $342,931.39 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

