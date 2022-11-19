Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. 45,040,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,050,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

