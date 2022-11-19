Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 12,380 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.53. 3,439,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

