Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 332,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,308. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.