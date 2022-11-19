Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.92. 493,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $258.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.