Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 1,820,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

