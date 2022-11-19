Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. 405,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,088. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $234.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.60.

