Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244.35 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $244.35 million and approximately $157,427.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003624 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $179,429.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

