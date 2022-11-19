Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $244.37 million and $282,412.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.93 or 1.00007489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00239068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003624 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $179,429.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.