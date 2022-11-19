Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $244.16 million and $286,536.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003624 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $179,429.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

