Manifold Finance Price Reaches $13.76 on Major Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $684,428.25 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $13.76 or 0.00082585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

