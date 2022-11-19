MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $20,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

