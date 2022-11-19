McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $369.73 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.