Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

