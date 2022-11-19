Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 100,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,912,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

