Metal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.87 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004245 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010054 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.40 or 0.07973672 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

