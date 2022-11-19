Methanex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

