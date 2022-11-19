MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.46 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.77 million and $2.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.25 or 0.00115331 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238963 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.21816254 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,417,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.