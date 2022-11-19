MetisDAO Price Reaches $19.20 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.55 million and $2.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $19.20 or 0.00115313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,647.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00237524 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.21816254 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,417,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.