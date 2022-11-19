Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Mina has a total market cap of $424.46 million and $18.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 746,814,861 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 745,916,060.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54680506 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $8,237,943.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

